Tata Capital IPO allotment finalised; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Tata Capital IPO listing foreacst: As the As the allotment process for Tata Capital’s initial public offering (IPO) shares has concluded, investors now await the D-Street debut of the Tata Group’s flagship non-banking financial company (NBFC). The IPO, which is the largest public issue of 2025, raised ₹15,511 crore from the markets. Tata Capital shares are scheduled to list on exchanges on Monday, October 13, 2025. However, early cues from the grey market suggest subdued investor enthusiasm. The unlisted shares of Tata Capital, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity, were changing hands at around ₹331.5 apiece, indicating a modest premium of ₹5.5, or 1.69 per cent, over the IPO issue price of ₹326.

A glance at Tata Capital IPO details The NBFC IPO structure comprised a fresh equity issuance worth ₹6,846 crore alongside an OFS of worth ₹8,665.87 crore wherein promoter Tata Sons divested 230 million shares and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) sold approximately 35.82 million shares. The price band was set between ₹310 and ₹326 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares.

The issue received strong backing from anchor investors, who collectively committed ₹4,642 crore. Global investment banks such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura participated actively during the anchor bidding round. Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the largest anchor investor, securing 15.08 per cent of the anchor allocation with an investment of ₹700 crore. Despite this, the NBFC witnessed tepid demand from investors for its offering during the initial days of subscription. The issue, however, saw a surge in interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) on the final day, culminating in a total subscription of 1.95 times, showed BSE data.