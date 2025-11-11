Capillary Technologies IPO opens Nov 14; sets price band at ₹549-577

Capillary Technologies IPO price band: Capillary Technologies, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 14, 2025. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹549 to ₹577 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹877.5 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 6 million equity shares amounting to ₹345 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.2 million shares amounting to ₹532.5 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Incorporated in 2008, Bengaluru-based Capillary Technologies is a software product company offering artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to Enterprise Customers. According to the Zinnov Report, it is one of the few players in the loyalty management space that offer end-to-end loyalty solutions. The company has a diversified product profile, including advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), connected engagement platform (Engage+), predictive analytics platform (Insights+), rewards management platform (Rewards+) and customer data platform. Capillary has presence across the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and other Asian countries. Here are the key details of Capillary Technologies IPO: Capillary Technologies IPO key dates According to the RHP, Capillary IPO will open for public bidding on Friday, November 14 and close on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Thursday, November 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Shares of Capillary Technologies will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, November 21.