Will investors' money grow with Groww IPO listing? Here's what GMP hints at

Groww IPO Listing Forecast: With the With the share allotment for Billionbrains Garage Ventures , the parent company of online investment platform Groww — now complete, all eyes are on the fintech firm’s stock market debut this Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The Bengaluru-based company’s initial public offering (IPO), one of the largest in 2025, garnered ₹6,632.30 crore from investors.

Will investors’ wealth grow with Groww’s listing?

While Groww’s IPO attracted strong institutional participation and solid anchor backing, the recent cooling in grey market sentiment suggests a tempered debut may be on the cards.

Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Groww were quoted around ₹104 apiece, reflecting a marginal grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4, or 4 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. This is sharply lower than the ₹16.50 premium seen on November 11, signalling cooling sentiment as listing day nears.

That said, if the current GMP holds, Groww’s shares could open near ₹104, offering investors a modest listing gain. However, analysts caution that grey market premiums (GMPs) are informal, unregulated, and often unreliable as predictors of actual listing performance. A glance at Groww IPO details The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of 106 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million shares by promoters and existing shareholders worth ₹5,572.30 crore. The price band was fixed at ₹95–100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares. The fintech major attracted strong anchor participation, with marquee global investors such as the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley collectively investing ₹2,984 crore.

Initially, the issue saw tepid demand, but investor interest picked up sharply towards the close of the subscription window. Data from the BSE show the issue was subscribed 17.60 times overall, driven largely by institutional participation. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 14.20 times, and the retail portion 9.43 times. Notably, Groww will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion, as these will accrue to the selling shareholders after adjusting for taxes and related expenses.