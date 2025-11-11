Home / Markets / IPO / Will investors' money grow with Groww IPO listing? Here's what GMP hints at

Will investors' money grow with Groww IPO listing? Here's what GMP hints at

Groww IPO Listing: Shares of Groww are set to make their D-Street debut tomorrow, November 12, 2025. Here's what the latest grey market premium (GMP) hints at regarding the tentative listing

Groww IPO GMP
Groww | Photo: Company logo
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Groww IPO Listing Forecast: With the share allotment for Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww — now complete, all eyes are on the fintech firm’s stock market debut this Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
 
The Bengaluru-based company’s initial public offering (IPO), one of the largest in 2025, garnered ₹6,632.30 crore from investors.

Will investors’ wealth grow with Groww’s listing?

While Groww’s IPO attracted strong institutional participation and solid anchor backing, the recent cooling in grey market sentiment suggests a tempered debut may be on the cards.
 
Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Groww were quoted around ₹104 apiece, reflecting a marginal grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4, or 4 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. This is sharply lower than the ₹16.50 premium seen on November 11, signalling cooling sentiment as listing day nears.  ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you should know 
That said, if the current GMP holds, Groww’s shares could open near ₹104, offering investors a modest listing gain. However, analysts caution that grey market premiums (GMPs) are informal, unregulated, and often unreliable as predictors of actual listing performance.

A glance at Groww IPO details

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of 106 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million shares by promoters and existing shareholders worth ₹5,572.30 crore. The price band was fixed at ₹95–100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares.
 
The fintech major attracted strong anchor participation, with marquee global investors such as the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley collectively investing ₹2,984 crore.
 
Initially, the issue saw tepid demand, but investor interest picked up sharply towards the close of the subscription window. Data from the BSE show the issue was subscribed 17.60 times overall, driven largely by institutional participation. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 14.20 times, and the retail portion 9.43 times.  ALSO READ | Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens Nov 12: GMP at 15%; 5 key risks you should know
  Notably, Groww will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion, as these will accrue to the selling shareholders after adjusting for taxes and related expenses.
 
Funds raised through the fresh issue, the company said, will be utilised for expenditure on cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing, investment in its material subsidiaries — GCS (its NBFC arm) to strengthen its capital base, and GIT for its margin trading facility (MTF) business — as well as for potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 

