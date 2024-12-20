Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Carraro India's IPO worth Rs 1,250 cr subscribed 9% on day one of listing

Carraro India's IPO worth Rs 1,250 cr subscribed 9% on day one of listing

Carraro India's initial public offer got subscribed 9 per cent on the first day of share sale on Friday.

IPO rush, market
Carraro India operates two manufacturing plants in Pune -- one for drivelines and the other for gears. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Carraro India's initial public offer got subscribed 9 per cent on the first day of share sale on Friday.

The initial share sale of the manufacturer of transmission systems for off-highway vehicles and other agricultural and construction equipment, received bids for 11,24,277 shares against 1,30,98,803 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion mopped up 15 per cent subscription while the category for non-institutional investors received 6 per cent subscription.

Carraro India Ltd on Thursday said it has garnered Rs 375 crore from anchor investors.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 668-704 per share, will conclude on December 24.

Carraro India's IPO is completely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 1,250 crore by Carraro International SE, with no fresh issue component, according to the red herring prospectus.

Also Read

Here's why Alembic Pharma was buzzing in trade on December 20, details here

Dividend, Bonus: Vedanta, Mazagon Dock, 4 others to trade ex-date next week

Sanathan Textiles IPO day 2: Check subscription status, GMP & other details

Mamata Machinery IPO Day 2: Subscription soars 23x, GMP zooms 107%

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up 5%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Since the entire issue is an OFS, all the proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the selling shareholder, rather than the company.

Founded in 1997, Carraro India, a subsidiary of Carraro S.p.A, began its manufacturing journey with transmission systems in 1999 and axles in 2000.

The company started its operations using IP rights licensed from other entities within the Carraro Group and specialises in complex engineering products and solutions for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

It serves as an independent tier-1 provider, concentrating on axles and transmission systems for agricultural tractors and construction vehicles.

Carraro India operates two manufacturing plants in Pune -- one for drivelines and the other for gears.

These plants are equipped with advanced technologies for casting, machining, assembly, prototyping, testing, painting, and heat treatment.

Its key customers include large domestic and international OEMs. It exports to customers in Asia directly and indirectly, and outside Asia through Carraro Drive Tech Italia.

Its key clients in the agricultural tractor sector include CNH, TAFE, Mahindra and Mahindra, John Deere India Pvt Ltd, Escorts Kubota, Action Construction Ltd, and International Tractors Ltd.

In the construction vehicle sector, it serves CNH, Bull Machines, Liugong, Manitou Equipment, Doosan, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Action Construction Ltd.

Axis Capital Ltd, BNP Paribas, and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senores pharma IPO subscribed 1.78 times on Day 1, retail demand strong

Concord Enviro IPO receives 59% subscription on first day of offer

Mamata Machinery IPO gets subscribed by 16.48 times on Day 1 of offer

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscribed 2.75 times hours after opening

Laxmi India Finance files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Topics :share marketIPO listing timeIPO activityIPO Calendar

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story