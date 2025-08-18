CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solution, India’s largest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹5,200 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

IPO structure: fresh issue and offer-for-sale

The IPO, with a face value of ₹1, comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹3,700 crore by promoters and investors. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees, with a discount for those participating in the employee quota.

Breakdown of offer-for-sale by shareholders

The offer-for-sale includes share sales of up to ₹321.37 crore by Kuldeep Pratap Jain, ₹1,970.83 crore by BGTF One Holdings (DIFC) Limited, ₹225.61 crore by KEMPINC LLP, ₹991.94 crore by Augment India I Holdings LLC, and ₹190.25 crore by DSDG Holdings APS. Proceeds to fund debt repayment and expansion “The proceeds from the fresh issue worth ₹1,125 crore will be used for repayment and prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes,” the company said. It added that it may also consider raising up to ₹300 crore through a further issue of specified securities in consultation with book-running lead managers.