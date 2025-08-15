Home / Markets / IPO / RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

RSB Retail India files for IPO, seeking to raise Rs 500 crore through fresh issue and offer for sale. Funds will be used for loan repayment, new store openings, and general corporate purposes

initial public offering, IPO
Founded in 2008, RSB Retail offers ethnic, casual, and formal wear through five key formats, including South India Shopping Mall and Value Zone Hyper Mart. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RSB Retail India, a Hyderabad-based multi-format apparel retailer with 73 stores across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 29.8 million shares by existing shareholders.   Founded in 2008, RSB Retail offers ethnic, casual, and formal wear through five key formats, including South India Shopping Mall and Value Zone Hyper Mart.   The company plans to utilise Rs 275 crore from the fresh issue to repay loans, Rs 118 crore for new store openings under R.S. Brothers and South India Shopping Mall, with the remainder directed towards general corporate purposes.   Selling shareholders in the offer for sale (OFS) include Potti Venkateswarlu, Seerna Rajamouli, Tiruveedhula Prasada Rao, and others.   In FY25, RSB Retail reported Rs 2,694 crore in revenue and Rs 104.4 crore in profit, achieving a CAGR of 12.55 per cent in revenue since FY23.   According to Technopak, South India’s apparel market constituted 28 per cent of India’s total apparel market in FY24, valued at Rs 1.72 trillion and projected to grow to Rs 3 trillion by FY29 at a CAGR of 12 per cent.   Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Capital Services are acting as book-running lead managers for the IPO. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RSB Retail files draft IPO papers with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹1,500 cr

Premium

Pre-IPO deals moderate after peaking in 2023 amid buoyant primary markets

Gem Aromatics sets price band at ₹309-325 per share for ₹451 cr IPO

AI firm Fractal Analytics files DRHP, eyeing to raise ₹4,900 cr via IPO

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times on the first day of offer

Topics :SEBIIPO CalendarIPO listing timeipo filing

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story