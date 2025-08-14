Pre-IPO deals slow further after 2023 peak as valuation gap narrows

Pre-initial public offering (IPO) allotments have fallen out of favour over the past two years amidst buoyant primary markets and increasing average float sizes.

In 2023, 13 firms raised a record ₹1,074 crore through pre-IPO placements. However, this figure dropped to eight firms raising ₹387 crore in 2024. Meanwhile, so far this year, seven firms have raised ₹506 crore.

The decline in both the number and value of these deals over the past years is largely attributed to the narrowing valuation gap between pre-IPO and IPO prices.

“Earlier, the pre-IPO price was lower than the IPO price, creating a price arbitrage opportunity. Now, significant discounting in pre-IPO pricing tends to negatively impact IPO valuations. As a result, many companies avoid pre-IPO placements,” said Mahavir Lunawat, founder and managing director (MD) of Pantomath Financial Services Group.