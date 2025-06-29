Home / Markets / IPO / Cloud kitchens operator Curefoods files IPO papers; aims to raise Rs 800-cr

Cloud kitchens operator Curefoods files IPO papers; aims to raise Rs 800-cr

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 800 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 4.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders

initial public offering, IPO
If it completes the pre-IPO placement, then the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cloud kitchens operator Curefoods India on Sunday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 800 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 4.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As part of the OFS, Curefit Healthcare, Iron Pillar PCC, Crimson Winter, Accel India V, Chiratae Ventures India Fund IV, Global eCommerce Consolidation Fund and Alteria Capital Fund will be offloading shares.

The Bengaluru-based Curefoods India, which operates CakeZone and Nomad Pizza, plans to mobilise up to Rs 160 crore in pre-IPO round.

If it completes the pre-IPO placement, then the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Proceeds from the IPO to the tune of Rs 152.54 crore will be allocated towards expansion and equipment, including Rs 126.32 crore for setting up new Krispy Kreme cloud kitchens, restaurants, kiosks, and central kitchens; Rs 19.91 crore for expanding certain existing cloud kitchens through brand additions, and Rs 6.31 crore for purchasing machinery and equipment.

In addition, Rs 126.93 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 40 crore for lease payments for the company's current properties in India and Rs 14 crore on sales and marketing efforts.

Also, the company plans to invest Rs 91.96 crore in its subsidiary, Fan Hospitality Services, another Rs 11.35 crore will be invested in Cakezone Foodtechs and Rs 81.15 crore will be used for acquiring further shareholding in three subsidiaries -- Millet Express Foods, Munchbox Frozen Foods and Yum Plum.

A portion of the proceeds will also be earmarked for funding future acquisitions and strategic initiatives, along with general corporate purposes.

Curefoods India is an internet-driven multi-brand food services company offering comprehensive cuisines. Its multi-channel approach includes providing food offerings to customers under its brands through delivery and non-delivery channels, comprising cloud kitchens, kiosks, and restaurants.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the public issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wakefit to raise ₹468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

HDB Financial IPO subscribed 17x on strong institutional demand

Credila Fin Services files updated draft for IPO; to raise Rs 5,000 cr

Tata Capital board clears ₹1,752 cr rights issue ahead of IPO plan

Premium

French fries maker Hyfun Foods may expedite its IPO plans to fund growth

Topics :SEBIinitial public offeringsIIFL

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story