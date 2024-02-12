Home / Markets / IPO / Atmastco to launch IPO worth Rs 56 crore on Feb 15 at Rs 77 apiece

Atmastco to launch IPO worth Rs 56 crore on Feb 15 at Rs 77 apiece

The company's IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 18.25 lakh shares with a fixed price of Rs 77 apiece, according to a statement

Investors can apply for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Engineering, procurement and construction firm Atmastco Ltd on Monday said it will raise a little over Rs 56 crore through an initial public offering that will open for subscription on February 15.

Post the completion of the Initial Public Offering (IPO), shares of the Bhilai- headquartered company will be listed on the National Stock Exchange's Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) platform -- NSE Emerge.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 18.25 lakh shares with a fixed price of Rs 77 apiece, according to a statement.

At this price, the company will mobilise Rs 42.2 crore through the fresh issue and Rs 14.06 crore by way of OFS.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be primarily used for funding the working capital requirements of the company. Besides, some amount will be used for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

The maiden public issue opens for subscription on February 15 and will conclude on February 20.

The Chattisgarh-based company has ongoing projects worth more than Rs 720 crore.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Ltd is the sole lead manager to the public issue.

Also Read

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Sebi ups scrutiny of issue documents amid a rise in IPO in market: Reports

Akums Drugs files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 680 cr via fresh issue

Hyundai Motor picks JPMorgan, Citi to accelerate $3 billion IPO: Report

IPO corner: Rashi subscribed 60 times and Jana SFB booked 18 times

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO gets subscribed 18.50 times on final day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :construction firmsIPO activityipo filingIPO marketSME companies

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story