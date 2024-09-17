Dental products firm Laxmi Dental files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

Dental products company Laxmi Dental Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.8 mn shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed last week.

As a part of the OFS, investor OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd will offload shares of the IPO-bound company.

Besides, the company may consider raising Rs 30 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.