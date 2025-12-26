E to E Transportation IPO takes off; investors pile in as GMP hits 75%

E to E Transportation Infra IPO GMP, Subscription Status: E to E Transportation Infrastructure, a railway sector-based infrastructure company, has received a strong response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription today, December 26. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue has been overbooked by 1.67 times within less than two hours of opening, with the subscription data as of 11:58 AM on Friday indicating robust investor interest.

Through this maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹84.22 crore from the market. It has already secured ₹24 crore (₹23.97 crore) from anchor investors.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO | Shyam Dhani Industries IPO booked 988x Grey market trends also point to a positive sentiment for the offering. Sources tracking the unofficial market reveal that the unlisted shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure were trading at ₹304 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹130 per share, or 74.71 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹174 per share. E to E Transportation Infra IPO details The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, valued at ₹84.22 crore. Notably, the issue does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.

The price band for the offering has been set at ₹164 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,600 shares, with multiples of 800 shares thereafter. This means a retail investor would need to invest ₹2,78,400 to apply for the minimum 1,600 shares. ALSO READ: NBCC shares rise 5% in trade | RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rally up to 10% The three-day subscription window to bid for the public offering is expected to close on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The basis of allotment will likely be finalised by Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Successful allottees can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Thursday, January 1, 2026.