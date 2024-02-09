Home / Markets / IPO / Entero Healthcare's Rs 1,600 cr IPO subscribed 10% on first day of offer

Entero Healthcare's Rs 1,600 cr IPO subscribed 10% on first day of offer

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 47,69,475 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 600 crore at the upper end of the price band

The initial share sale of healthcare products distributor Entero Healthcare Solutions received 10 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The initial share sale of healthcare products distributor Entero Healthcare Solutions received 10 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 1,600 crore-Initial Public Offering (IPO) got bids for 6,89,678 shares against 71,50,100 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 45 per cent while the quota for non-institutional investors received 4 per cent subscription.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 47,69,475 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 600 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Price range for the offer is Rs 1,195-1,258 a share.

Entero Healthcare Solutions has collected Rs 716 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards payment of debt, funding working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, Dam Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, Jm Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Entero Healthcare Solutions set to launch Rs 1,600-crore IPO on February 9

Entero Healthcare Solutions' Rs 1,600 cr IPO to open on February 9

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Entero Healthcare garners Rs 716 cr from anchor investors, IPO opens

Rashi Peripherals IPO receives 3.19 times subscription on Day 2 of offer

IPO-bound travel distribution platform TBO Tek seeks to expand in West

Investors subscribe Park Hotels IPO 59.66 times on final day of bidding

Rashi Peripherals' Rs 600 cr IPO fully subscribed on Day 1 of offer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :healthcarePharma Companiesipo filingIPO activityIPO market

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story