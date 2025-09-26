Epack Prefab IPO sees healthy QIB demand on final day; GMP remains steady

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window for the The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies , a provider of pre-engineered building (PEB) solutions and expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging products, is set to close today, September 26, 2025. The ₹504 crore offering, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, has received a decent response from investors so far.

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO has received bids for 3,40,35,520 shares against 1,76,70,103 shares as of around 1:20 PM on Friday, September 26, 2025. This reflects an oversubscription of 1.98 times.

Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have shown the strongest interest, oversubscribing their portion by 3.28 times. This is followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who have oversubscribed their respective categories by 1.75 times and 1.25 times. Epack Prefab Technologies Grey market sentiment ALSO READ | ANAND RATHI IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS, LISTING DATE On the final day of subscription, the performance of Epack Prefab Technologies’ unlisted shares in the grey market remains subdued. According to market sources tracking unofficial trading activity, the shares are trading at ₹209 apiece. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 2.45 percent over the upper price band of the issue.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO details The public offering of Epack Prefab Technologies comprises a fresh issue of 14.7 million equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 million equity shares worth ₹204 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹194 to ₹204 per share. The minimum lot size is 73 shares, and investors can apply in multiples thereafter. Retail investors would need a minimum investment of ₹14,892 to apply for one lot at the upper price band. The maximum they can apply for is 13 lots or 949 shares, which would require a total investment of ₹1,93,596.

The basis of allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalied on either Monday, September 29 or Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts by Friday, October 3. The company's listing on both the BSE and NSE is expected to take place on Wednesday, October 1. Epack Prefab Technologies will not receive any funds from the offer for sale, as those proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders. However, the funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilized for specific purposes. A significant portion will be used to fund capital expenditure for establishing a new manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan. This new unit will focus on the production of continuous sandwich insulated panels and pre-engineered steel buildings.