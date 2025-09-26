Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Anand Rathi Share IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Anand Rathi IPO, a full-service broking company, is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 26, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Thursday, September 25, and received a robust response from investors.
According to NSE data, Anand Rathi share IPO was subscribed 20.66 times, receiving bids for 276.08 million shares against 13.36 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 43.8 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 28.6 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.78 times.
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.
Steps to check Anand Rathi Share IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Anand Rathi Share' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:
- Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Anand Rathi’ under the list of IPOs
- Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC
- Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status
Anand Rathi Share IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi Share were trading at ₹453 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 9.42 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹393 to ₹411.
Anand Rathi Share IPO listing date
Anand Rathi IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and closed on Thursday, September 25, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on September 29. Shares of Anand Rathi Share are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for funding long-term working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.