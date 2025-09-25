Advance Agrolife sets IPO price band at ₹99-100; check key details here
Advance Agrolife IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and close on Friday, October 3, 2025SI Reporter New Delhi
Advance Agrolife IPO price band: Advance Agrolife, an agrochemical manufacturing company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹192.86 crore through a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Advance Agrolife IPO key dates
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and close on Friday, October 3, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, September 29, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
Advance Agrolife lot size
The lot size for an application is 150 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹15,000 to bid for one lot or 150 shares at the upper end price.
Advance Agrolife IPO registrar, lead manager
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
Advance Agrolife objective
From the net fresh issue proceeds, ₹135 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements of the company, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Advance Agrolife
Incorporated in 2002, Advance Agrolife is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The company's products are used in cultivating major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both Kharif and Rabi seasons in India. Its major product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. The company also manufactures other agrochemical products such as micro-nutrient fertilisers and bio-fertilisers. Advance Agrolife operates three manufacturing facilities located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
