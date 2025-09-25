Advance Agrolife sets IPO price band at ₹99-100; check key details here

Advance Agrolife IPO price band: Advance Agrolife, an agrochemical manufacturing company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹192.86 crore through a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Advance Agrolife IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and close on Friday, October 3, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, September 29, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.