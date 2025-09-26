Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Subscribed to Seshaasai Technologies IPO? Check allotment status, GMP here

Subscribed to Seshaasai Technologies IPO? Check allotment status, GMP here

Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment today: Here's how investors can check their share allotment status online

Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment GMP

Seshaasai Technologies IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, September 26, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on September 25, receiving solid participation from investors and was oversubscribed by over 68  times.
 
Once the Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue, can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status:
 
 
CheckSeshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Pace Digitek IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%, should you subscribe?

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO

Solarworld Energy IPO booked 65x: Here's how to check allotment status

Zelio IPO

Zelio hits the road to IPO: EV maker going public on September 30; details

SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO

Solarworld Energy IPO demand peaks on day 3; subscription tops 12x, GMP 15%

IPO, Initial public offerings

Last day! Anand Rathi Share IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, NIIs lead

 
Check Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 

Seshaasai Technologies IPO final subscription status

The ₹813 crore public offering of Seshaasai Technologies, offered at a price band of ₹402–₹423 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 93,79,90,515 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 68.13 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.
 
The public issue witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed a whopping 189.63 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 49.89 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 9.17 times.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP

The grey market trends continue to remain favourable for the public offering. According to the sources tracking grey market activity, the Seshaasai Technologies’ unlisted shares were trading at around ₹479 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹56 per share, or 13.24 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. 

Seshaasai Technologies IPO tentative listing

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies are scheduled to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of nearly 13 per cent upon listing for the investors who are allotted the company’s shares.
 
That said, these estimates may differ as the grey market is unregulated. Thus, the investors should not consider GMP as the sole reliable indicator of performance. 
 

About Seshaasai Technologies

Seshaasai Technologies Limited is a technology-driven multi-location solutions provider focused on offering payments solutions, and communications and fulfilment solutions catering primarily to the banking, financial services and insurance (“BFSI”) industry, with data
security, and compliance at the core of their solutions. Solutions that they offer at scale and on a recurring basis, driven by their proprietary platforms, play a crucial role in enabling the operations and deliverables of the BFSI sector in India. They also offer Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions to a diverse set of customers across industries.
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Buzzing Street: Small deals drive best IPO month since January 1997premium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital's IPO likely to hit market in the first half of October

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah to invest ₹460 crore in offline, hybrid centers

Advance Agrolife IPO

Advance Agrolife sets IPO price band at ₹99-100; check key details here

ipo market listing share market

Pace Digitek's ₹819-cr IPO opens on Sept 26: Here's all you need to know

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs IPO REVIEW IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon