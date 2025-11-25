Excelsoft Tech IPO to list on Nov 26; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing forecast: , a global vertical SaaS company, is set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and the grey market is hinting at a strong start. Excelsoft Technologies , a global vertical SaaS company, is set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and the grey market is hinting at a strong start.

The company raised ₹500 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 15 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.7 million equity shares.

The IPO witnessed robust investor interest, getting oversubscribed 43.19 times overall, driven largely by strong participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 101.69 times. The retail investor segment and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed solid demand, oversubscribing their portions by 15.62 times and 47.55 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The allotment for the IPO was finalised on Monday, November 24, 2025, and investors now await the stock’s debut. Ahead of its listing, Excelsoft’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹125.5 per share in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹5.5 or 4.6 per cent over the issue price of ₹120, as per sources tracking unofficial markets. ALSO READ | Fractal Analytics gets Sebi nod for ₹4,900 crore IPO; check key details If grey market trends hold, Excelsoft shares could list near ₹125.5, signalling gains of about 5 per cent for IPO investors. However, analysts warn that the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP is not a reliable predictor of actual listing performance.