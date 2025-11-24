Excelsoft Tech IPO booked 43x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Excelsoft Technologies is expected to be finalised today, following strong participation from investors that saw the issue subscribed 43.19 times, according to NSE data. The issue received bids for 1.32 billion equity shares against 30.7 million shares on offer.
The portion booked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 47.55 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 101.69 times. Retail investors saw the lowest demand, applying for only 15.62 times of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.
After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.
Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'Excelsoft Technologies' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:
- Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, select Excelsoft Technologies under the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
- Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status
Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading at ₹128 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹8 or 6.67 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹114 to ₹120.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date
Excelsoft Technologies IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 19, and closed on Friday, November 21, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on November 25. Shares of Excelsoft Technologies are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.