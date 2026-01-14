Executive Centre India gets Sebi nod for ₹2,600-cr IPO; check key details

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The company primarily leases bare shell properties, designs, builds and transforms them into fully managed, tech-enabled, modern and aesthetically pleasing office spaces within Grade A office buildings from landlords across these markets. As of March 31, 2025, 80 of its 89 operational centres had private offices across all markets and six managed operational solutions located in India and the Middle East. As of March 31, 2025, the total portfolio comprised 89 operational centres across 14 cities in seven countries.

Here are the key details of the Executive Centre India IPO:

Executive Centre India IPO objective

According to the DRHP, the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds towards an investment in TEC Abu Dhabi, a direct subsidiary, to finance part-payment of the consideration for the acquisition of TEC SGP and TEC Dubai, two step-down subsidiaries currently held by one of the company’s Corporate Promoters, TEC Singapore. The remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Executive Centre India IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers.