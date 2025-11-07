Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trading strategy in Angel One, other stock brokers ahead of Groww IPO debut

Trading strategy in Angel One, other stock brokers ahead of Groww IPO debut

Groww IPO in focus: Technical charts suggest that 5Paisa, Angel One and Motilal Oswal were trading with a negative bias and could drop up to 18%; whereas Nuvama can potentially rally up to 13%.

Stock broking-related stocks such as Angel One, 5Paisa Capital and Motilal Oswal can decline up to 18%, while Nuvama Wealth can rally up to 13%, suggest tech charts.

Technical outlook on capital market-related stocks ahead of Groww listing.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bengaluru-based fintech company that offers direct-to-customer digital investment platform, Groww IPO was subscribed up to 1.64 times at the end of the Day 2 of the offer period.  Groww IPO received bids for up to 59.82 crore equity shares as against 36.47 shares on offer for sale, amounting to ₹6,632 crore. Portion allotted for retail investors was subscribed up to 5 times. Groww IPO closes today and the stock is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE next week.    Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on some of the other prominent listed stock broking firms namely - Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nuvama Wealth Management, Anand Rathi Wealth and 5Paisa Capital: 

Angel One

Current Price: ₹2,474  Likely Target: ₹2,170  Downside Risk: 12.3%  Support: ₹2,448; ₹2,350  Resistance: ₹2,490; ₹2,530; ₹2,626; ₹2,669  Angel One stock is seen consolidating around its long-term moving averages - the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the 200-DMA on the daily chart for nearly a month now. The 100-DMA stands at ₹2,535, and the 200-DMA at ₹2,490. The stock at present is also seen near its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹2,459. 
 
 
  Further, the weekly chart suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as Angel One trades below the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹2,6226 and the trend line hurdle at ₹2,669. On the downside, the stock can slip to ₹2,350; below which a dip towards ₹2,170 seems likely. 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Current Price: ₹971  Likely Target: ₹850  Downside Risk: 12.5%  Support: ₹951; ₹928; ₹905  Resistance: ₹1,010; ₹1,055  The short-term trend for Motilal Oswal is likely to be tepid as long as the stock sustains below ₹1,078; with interim resistance visible at ₹1,009 and ₹1,055 levels. On the downside, the stock can dip to ₹850. Intermediate support can be anticipated around ₹951, ₹930 and ₹905. 
 

Nuvama Wealth

Current Price: ₹7,150  Likely Target: ₹8,100  Upside Potential: 13.3%  Support: ₹7,035; ₹6,870  Resistance: ₹7,500; ₹7,750; ₹7,900  Nuvama Wealth stock has been consolidating above its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹7,035, for almost a month. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹6,870. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹8,100; with interim resistance likely around ₹7,500, ₹7,750 and ₹7,900 levels. 
 

  Anand Rathi Wealth

Current Price: ₹3,116  Likely Target: ₹2,550  Downside Risk: 18.2%  Support: ₹3,040; ₹2,850; ₹2,760  Resistance: ₹3,270; ₹3,400  Anand Rathi share has witnessed a phenomenal 96 per cent rally in the preceding six months (May - October). The long-term chart shows that the overall trend is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹3,040; below which it may enter a phase of consolidation. 
 
  As such, the stock may correct towards ₹2,550 levels, with interim support likely around ₹2,850 and ₹2,760 levels. On the upside, the stock is likely to face some resistance around ₹3,270 and ₹3,400 levels for now.  ALSO READ | Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals? 

5Paisa Capital

Current Price: ₹304  Likely Target: ₹255  Downside Risk: 16.1%  Support: ₹304; ₹279  Resistance: ₹324; ₹342  5Paisa Capital stock has been trading with a negative bias for a year now, post the breakdown below the 200-DMA in November 2024. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹324; above which the 50-DMA at ₹342 is likely to act as a stiff resistance. 
 
  On the downside, the stock is seen testing the 61.8 per cent retracement of the first-half of the calendar year at ₹304. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹255 levels, with interim support likely around ₹279. 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

