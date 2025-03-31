Flex office operators eye IPOs as MNCs, GCCs demand grade-A spaces

India’s flex office segment, having surpassed pre-Covid levels, is thriving as corporates, start-ups, multinational corporations, and global capability centres (GCCs) expanding in India seek low-capital yet grade-A plug-and-play facilities.

In the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), the flex office segment continued to grow, with flex space leasing rising by 22 per cent to 2.2 million square feet (msf), according to Colliers. Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, and Bengaluru accounted for 80 per cent of total flex space uptake. JLL estimates the operational footprint of flex space across India's top seven cities will surpass 100 msf by 2026, up from the current stock of over 74 msf.

On the back of this growth potential, several flex operators, including Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Table Space, Indiqube Spaces, Bhive Workspace, Simpliwork, and WeWork, are gearing up for their respective initial public offerings (IPOs), reflecting the maturity of the segment. “With a robust pipeline of IPOs, strong occupancy rates, and significant private equity backing, flex space has solidified its position as a long-term player in India's commercial real estate,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL. Awfis Space Solutions’ IPO of Rs 598.93 crore in 2024 was India’s first from the flex office segment. The IPO was oversubscribed, denoting investor confidence. Bengaluru-based Table Space is reportedly planning a high-value IPO this year, while Gurugram-based Stylework has set a 2028 timeline for a public listing. While WeWork's IPO has been kept in abeyance by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the upbeat market sentiment is pushing players like 315Work Avenue to raise Rs 400 crore.

“They are making a 25–30 per cent margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and the growth is good. Vacancy levels are not too high. So, corporations are signing up, upgrading themselves from low-grade to grade-A buildings. The operators are also expanding very fast. The change has happened in the past five years in this industry,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director – investment banking, Equirus. Industry experts believe the operators are leveraging the demand to consolidate their market position using the funds from their IPOs to expand operations and tie up with developers. “Strategic use of funds will further drive market expansion, technological advancements, and operational efficiency,” said Amit Ramani, chairman and managing director, Awfis Space Solutions.

What is driving flex operators’ growth? Flex offices offer competitive rents and flexible lease tenures, including short-term renting options—even for days, weeks, or months—which have attracted corporates looking to optimise costs while managing their real estate needs. They handle administration and maintenance costs and provide shared amenities like Wi-Fi, printers, conference rooms, cafeterias, and grade-A office space, offering lessors both operational and financial agility as they pay for what they use. “Today, corporates do not want to take admin and maintenance headaches on themselves. They are not even investing in cafes, while flex operators are very competitive with the rentals, and the corporates are saving on cost,” Agrawal said.

According to JLL, flex operators leased 10.4 msf of office space in 2019, accounting for 17.7 per cent of total office leasing. This has risen sharply, crossing pre-Covid levels, to 15.3 msf, accounting for almost 20 per cent of overall office leasing in the country as of 2024. According to Utkarsh Kawatra, senior director – myHQ by Anarock, India’s co-working and flex office market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent. “Start-ups and smaller companies are adopting the flexible workspace ethos because it results in operational agility, shorter lease terms, and is far more cost-effective than traditional office leasing models,” Kawatra added.

“India’s English-speaking and tech talent pool has made it attractive for multinational and global corporations to set up their offshore R&D and back offices, also known as global capability centres (GCCs),” said Karan Chopra, joint chief executive officer, Table Space. Colliers estimates the GCCs will account for 40 per cent of the demand for grade-A office space in India in the next few years. Multinational corporations like Microsoft are also taking up spaces through flex operators. Awfis’s Ramani added that large enterprises are leveraging flex spaces for satellite offices and distributed teams. Sanjay Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said: “While corporates will continue to lease permanent spaces from developers, the inefficiencies in their business models and the challenges of forecasting business sentiment make short-term investments in co-working and flex spaces highly advantageous.”

Challenges and headwinds Despite the rosy picture, the flex office segment is also facing challenges, with operators struggling to secure suitable grade-A office spaces in top-tier cities and maintain consistent vacancy levels amid rising real estate costs in metros. Manish Khedia, managing director, West and South India and Sri Lanka, The Executive Centre, said: “The availability of grade-A office spaces in metro cities remains a significant challenge. The imbalance between supply and demand makes securing premium, high-quality spaces in prime locations increasingly competitive.” Navigating regulatory requirements such as the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (Rera) 2016—particularly approval delays—keeping up with new technologies, and facing geopolitical tensions that may impact foreign investments, along with macroeconomic challenges like economic slowdown, inflation that increases operating costs, and a deeper issue of demand-supply mismatch in the overall office sector, pose another set of challenges.