Fundraise via IPOs to hit Rs 1 trillion mark in FY25: Report

Fundraising via the initial public offer (IPO) route by companies could hit the Rs 1-trillion mark in fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), suggests a recent note by Pantomath Group – a mid-market investment bank.





In fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), 76 companies tapped into the public markets through mainboard IPOs, Pantomath said, raising nearly Rs 62,862 crore – a 21 per cent increase compared to FY23, the note said.

The average first-day gains for the stocks of companies that debuted on the exchanges in the last fiscal stood at 28 per cent. Meanwhile, over 70 per cent or 55 stocks are still trading above their issue price, the Pantomath report suggests.



The optimism as regards the higher mop-up via the IPO route in FY25, the note said, is mainly on account of buoyancy in the secondary markets, which in turn will draw companies to the primary markets to raise funds via this route.

Companies, they believe, that had previously deferred their IPO plans are now poised to make their debut at the bourses, capitalising on the favourable market conditions.

"Anticipating a surge in demand, both domestic and foreign investors are showing keen interest in primary markets, setting the stage for a flurry of new listings. We anticipate that equity-raise through IPOs in FY25 could exceed Rs 1-trillion. This figure could potentially increase even further if there are no global shocks affecting the Indian market,” said Mahavir Lunawat, managing director at Pantomath Capital Advisors.



According to their estimates, a total of 56 companies have filed their offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) targeting to raise Rs 70,000 crore.

Currently, 19 companies, they said, have already secured Sebi approval to raise Rs 25,000 crores, while additional 37 companies, eyeing a substantial Rs 45,000 crore are awaiting regulatory clearance.

"Notably, among these 56 prospective IPO candidates, 9 are the new-age tech firms, collectively seeking to raise around Rs 21,000 crores,” Lunawat said.

The rally in the mid-and small-cap segments in the last fiscal has also benefited newly-listed stocks, as most of these counters belonged to this basket. The overall public equity fundraising, including from follow-on public offers (FPOs), offer for sale (OFS), and other avenues, increased by 142 per cent to Rs 1.86 trillion in FY24 from Rs 76,911 crore in FY23, the note said.







On a calendar year basis, the largest IPO (in terms of quantum of funds raised) in 2023 was from Mankind Pharma (Rs 4,326 crore). This was followed by Tata Technologies (Rs 3,043 crore) and JSW Infrastructure (Rs 2,800 crore), data from PRIME Database suggests.

On the other hand, the smallest IPO was from Udayshivakumar Infra raising just Rs 66 crore followed by Plaza Wires (Rs 71 crore). The average deal size, PRIME Database said, reduced significantly to Rs 867 crore in comparison to Rs 1,483 crore in 2022 and Rs 1,884 crore in 2021.