Gaja Capital IPO opens: Analysts rate it a long-term play; GMP at 18%

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO: Gaja Alternative Asset Management (Gaja Capital) is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Dalal Street today, August 19. This India-focused alternative asset manager with over two decades of investment experience is looking to raise ₹550 crore via its initial share sale. The company manages alternative investment funds, with revenues primarily driven by management fees, carried interest and sponsor commitments. Its investment strategy focuses on growth-oriented Indian businesses across sectors such as financial services, education, healthcare and consumer. The LPs of Gaja Capital Funds are spread across 20+ countries including India, the US, Europe and the Middle East. As of March 2026, total income-generating capital stood at ~₹3,162 crore across Gaja Capital Fund II, III and IV.

The company has access to a diversified global investor base. It follows an invest-and-collaborate approach, which is strongly focused on operational value addition for portfolio companies. Gaja Capital IPO details Gaja Alternative Asset Management's ₹550-crore IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of ₹450 crore and offer for sale of ₹100.00 crore. The company plans to use the fresh sale proceeds for investing towards the sponsor commitments to certain existing and new funds and for repayment of the Bridge Loan Amount, along with general corporate purposes. Gaja Capital IPO price band is set at ₹152 to ₹160 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 93 shares.

Ahead of its offer launch, the company raised ₹165 crore from anchor investors. Nippon India Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund led the anchor book with investments of ₹30 crore each. HDFC Life and SBI Life were among the other institutional investors. Seasoned investors, including Akash Bhansali through Winro Commercial (India) Ltd, Mukul Agarwal through Sanshi Fund I, and Ashish Kacholia through Bengal Finance, also participated in the anchor allocation. The grey market trend for Gaja Capital remains firm as its shares are trading at ₹190 in the unofficial market, an upside of 18.75 per cent over the upper end of the price band.

Gaja Capital: Should you apply? Most brokerages recommend applying for Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO from a long-term perspective. Here's what they said: SBI Securities The brokerage believes the Indian Alternative Investment industry is at a nascent stage with long runway for growth, underpinned by positive stance from the regulators and increased alternatives adoption among domestic institutional, HNI and UHNI investors. Gaja, it said, earns higher management fees (190 bps in FY26) than mutual fund players (52-37 bps), showcasing superior unit economics of the business model, which successfully monetizes alternative strategies and long-term capital commitments. "At the upper price band, Gaja is valued at FY26 P/E multiple of 22.0x and P/B multiple of 3.0x. We believe Gaja is attractively priced for the underlying business model and industry tailwinds. We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue for a long-term investment horizon," it recommended.

Swastika Swastika said that as a pioneer listed AIF manager in India, Gaja stands to benefit as private market allocations among Indian HNIs and family offices compound at ~25 per cent–30 per cent annually. At ~22x FY26 P/E, the issue leaves a moderate margin of safety, it said, adding that it is priced reasonably compared to public AMC peers, but reflects the lumpy nature of PE performance fees. It said that since alternative asset manager earnings carry lumpiness, public markets typically price these IPOs conservatively, minimizing short-term listing pops. "For long-term investors seeking exposure to India's private equity compounding story, Gaja Capital offers a capital-light, scalable business model with clean governance," it added. Overall, it has a 'neutral' call on the offer.