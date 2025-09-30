Home / Markets / IPO / Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF offers a complete array of specialised fertility and reproductive health services

IPO
Gaudium IVF IPO(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a fertility and IVF service provider, has re-filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 11.39 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.49 million shares by promoter Manika Khanna. 
 
Earlier, the company had proposed a larger fresh issue of 18.35 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.53 million equity shares. While the overall offer size remains the same, the composition has shifted significantly, with the OFS portion increasing from 2.53 million shares to 9.49 million shares—an addition of nearly 6.96 million shares, indicating a higher promoter dilution in the current filing.
 
According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure for establishing 19 new IVF centres across India, and ₹20 crore for repayment or prepayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

About Gaudium IVF

Incorporated in 2015, Gaudium IVF is engaged in IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment in India. The company has expanded into several states with a Hub & spoke model over the years. With a pan-India presence, the company operates more than 30 locations, which comprise 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes. The company has patients from several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa and Oman. 
 
Its main centres are located in major cities, including Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Punjab (Ludhiana), Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar), Bihar (Patna), and Karnataka (Bangalore).
 
Gaudium IVF offers a complete array of specialised fertility and reproductive health services. Its advanced treatments include In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and ovulation induction. It also offers comprehensive gynaecological care, including PCOD/PCOS and endometriosis. Gaudium's facilities provide a comprehensive range of male infertility treatments, including advanced sperm retrieval
techniques.

Gaudium IVF financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Gaudium reported a revenue from operations of ₹707.2 crore, up 47.7 per cent from ₹478.9 crore in the previous fiscal. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹191.3 crore, up 85.4 per cent from ₹103.1 crore in FY24. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹192.7 crore, up 48.5 per cent from ₹286.2 crore in the FY24.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Virupaksha Organics files draft papers with Sebi for ₹740 crore IPO

NIIs help Pace Digitek IPO sail through on final day; GMP holds at 2%

Advance Agrolife IPO opens: Check key details, GMP, dates, brokerage views

Jinkushal Industries IPO booked 65x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Applied for Trualt Bioenergy IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Topics :SEBIipo filingIPOsMarketsNSEivfIPO marketIPO activity

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story