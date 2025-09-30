Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a fertility and IVF service provider, has re-filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 11.39 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.49 million shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Earlier, the company had proposed a larger fresh issue of 18.35 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.53 million equity shares. While the overall offer size remains the same, the composition has shifted significantly, with the OFS portion increasing from 2.53 million shares to 9.49 million shares—an addition of nearly 6.96 million shares, indicating a higher promoter dilution in the current filing.

According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure for establishing 19 new IVF centres across India, and ₹20 crore for repayment or prepayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. About Gaudium IVF Incorporated in 2015, Gaudium IVF is engaged in IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment in India. The company has expanded into several states with a Hub & spoke model over the years. With a pan-India presence, the company operates more than 30 locations, which comprise 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes. The company has patients from several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa and Oman.