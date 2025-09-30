Jinkushal Industries IPO booked 65x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status: The share allotment for The share allotment for Jinkushal Industries IPO , an export trading company, is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The public issue, which concluded on Monday, September 29, saw strong interest across investor categories.

As per data available on the NSE, the IPO was oversubscribed by 65.11 times, attracting bids for approximately 437.56 million shares compared to the 6.72 million shares available. The offering drew significant interest from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 146.39 times. Retail investors followed with 47.10 times subscription, while the Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) quota was booked 35.66 times.

Post-finalisation, investors can verify their allotment status through the official portals of NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar handling the issue. Steps to check Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown

Select 'Jinkushal Industries' from the list of available issues

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status Steps to check Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: Visit the IPO allotment page at Bigshare Services -

Choose any of the three available servers

From the dropdown menu, select ‘Jinkushal Industries’

Under Selection Type, choose one of the following: Application Number, PAN, or Beneficiary ID

Fill in the Captcha code

Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, Jinkushal Industries shares were trading at ₹141 per share in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or about 16.5 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of ₹121.