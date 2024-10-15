Gautam Solar plans Rs 1,000 crore IPO to expand manufacturing capacity

Gautam Solar on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in next 12 to 18 months in order to fund its 2 GW solar cell manufacturing project.

The proposed solar cell line is part of the company's plan to expand its solar module manufacturing capacity to 5 GW by 2025, Gautam Solar said in a statement.

"Rs 1,000 crore solar cell expansion plan will be funded through an IPO to be launched in the next 12-18 months, supporting further development and innovation," it said.

This expansion will occur in three phases, with the first phase set for completion in November 2024, followed by the second and third phases in January and April 2025, respectively.