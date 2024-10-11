Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / BlackRock, GIC, Capital Group to invest in Hyundai Motor India IPO

BlackRock, GIC, Capital Group to invest in Hyundai Motor India IPO

Baillie Gifford and FMR are also looking to participate in the record-breaking offering in Mumbai, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public

Hyundai
Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Julia Fioretti, Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri


BlackRock Inc., Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Capital Group are among those that have made bids to buy stock in Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s $3.3 billion initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Baillie Gifford and FMR are also looking to participate in the record-breaking offering in Mumbai, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The so-called anchor book for the IPO, which is set to be the biggest ever in India, has been fully allocated, with half going to domestic institutions and the other half to international investors, the people said. The anchor investor portion consists of as many as 42.4 million shares, according to the prospectus.

Representatives for Hyundai, BlackRock, Capital Group, GIC, Baillie Gifford and FMR declined to comment.

The price range for the IPO of Hyundai Motor Co.’s India unit was set at 1,865 rupees ($22.21) to 1,960 rupees a share on Wednesday, with the parent selling as many as 142.2 million shares, or a 17.5% stake. At the top end of the range, Hyundai Motor India is valued at about $19 billion.

More From This Section

IPO aimed at further localising India operations: Hyundai Motor India COO

India's regulatory reform could hasten homecoming of IPO-bound startups

Auto major Hyundai sets ball rolling on India's biggest IPO at Rs 27,856 cr

Physics Wallah in talks with investment bankers, preps for public listing

Hyundai to invest $3 bn IPO proceeds to enhance R&D, new car development


The listing of India’s second-largest carmaker by sales is set to break the record set by Life Insurance Corp. of India, which raised $2.7 billion in 2022. It would also be one of Asia’s biggest IPOs in recent years.

Investor enthusiasm for India’s growth and lofty valuations has encouraged a record number of companies to go public, making the nation the world’s busiest IPO market. More than $9 billion has been raised through over 250 IPOs this year, and other large listings are in the pipeline, including Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd.

The main books for Hyundai Motor India’s IPO open next week and the shares are scheduled to start trading on Oct. 22.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BlackRock's AUM hit record $11.5 trillion on market rally, ETF boost

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 122% in 4 months; up 1100% in 25 months

Noel Tata likely appointed as Tata Trusts Chair; Group stocks trade mixed

Raghav Productivity jumps 9% as board to meet on Oct 18 to mull bonus issue

Exide Ind up 4% as it invests over Rs 99 crore in arm Exide Energy

Topics :MarketsIPOsHyundai Motor India

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story