Home / Markets / IPO / Goldman, JPMorgan expect India's record IPO boom to continue in 2026

Goldman, JPMorgan expect India's record IPO boom to continue in 2026

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc expect next year's IPO fundraising to reach as much as $25 billion, representing an increase of roughly 14% from the current year's level

NSE, stock market
More than 90 companies have so far received the market regulator’s approval for their public issues | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh
 
India’s proceeds from initial public offerings in 2026 may hit a record for a third year, with a strong pipeline and buoyant investor demand supporting momentum, according to top investment bankers.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect next year’s IPO fundraising to reach as much as $25 billion, representing an increase of roughly 14 per cent from the current year’s level. JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees the proceeds staying above $20 billion for the next few years. The three banks together have nearly one-third of the market for such deals.
 
India’s primary market has surged over the past couple of years as surging inflows from mutual funds and retail investors encourage companies to seek listing. The appetite is growing and the pipeline for next year includes much-awaited offerings such as billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom firm Jio Platforms Ltd. as well as the country’s largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange of India.
 
India is one of the few emerging markets offering strong growth, said Abhinav Bharti, head of India equity capital markets at JPMorgan, the biggest arranger of IPOs in the nation this year. “With relative valuations now at multi-year lows, foreign investors are likely to step up allocations in 2026,” he said. 
 
India’s stock valuations are falling back near their five-year average, with their premium over global peers dropping to the lowest level in four years. Earnings are recovering too, with MSCI India members projected to grow 15.9 per cent in 2026, up from about 2 per cent this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.
 
That’s drawing attention from global investors who are looking for alternatives to China. India has emerged as the world’s fourth-busiest market for first-time share sales in 2025, with regulators taking steps to ease the approval process and household-name companies preparing to tap public markets. By deal count, India has outpaced global peers this year, even as its secondary markets lagged emerging-market counterparts by the most since 1993.
 
More than 90 companies have so far received the market regulator’s approval for their public issues, while a similar number have filed draft documents and are awaiting regulatory clearance. Walmart Inc.–backed PhonePe Ltd., the country’s leading digital payments provider, along with Temasek-backed hospital chain Manipal Hospitals Pvt. and delivery platform Zepto Ltd., are among the companies expected to debut next year.
 
“The momentum we saw in 2024 and 2025 will carry forward and we should see several billion-dollar-plus deals,” V Jayasankar, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Capital, said. “Digital and financial services are likely to remain the dominant sectors.”  
 
The exuberance, however, has been uneven. Around half of the 352 IPOs that debuted this year are trading below their offer price, reflecting mixed deal quality in a crowded market. Concerns have also been raised on mispricing of some IPOs, prompting investor caution. Going forward, any further delays in the India-US trade deal may weigh on sentiment.
 
With India’s valuation premium to emerging markets falling, global funds that remain underweight on the country “may be compelled to return in size,” said Sunil Khaitan, head of India financing group at Goldman Sachs. “It’s not just that there is supply — it’s good-quality supply.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shyam Dhani Inds IPO opens Dec 22; GMP 50%: Check price band, key dates

KSH International IPO closes today; subscription lags at 35%, GMP flat

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment done; GMP signals solid D-Street debut

Investing in Gujarat Kidney IPO? Check 5 key risks before you decide

Gujarat Kidney IPO opens on Dec 22: Check key dates, price band, objective

Topics :initial public offering IPOinitial public offerings IPOsGoldman SachsJP Morgan

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story