Gujarat Kidney IPO opens on Dec 22: Check key dates, price band, objective

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹250.8 crore through a fresh 22 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Gujarat Kidney is a regional healthcare company located in Gujarat. It operates a chain on mid-sized multispecialty hospitals providing integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care. It operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies operating within its hospitals, Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital (Vadodara), Gujarat Multispeciality Hospital (Godhra), Raj Palmland Hospital (Bharuch), Surya Hospital and ICU (Borsad), Gujarat Surgical Hospital (Vadodara), Ashwini Medical Centre (Anand), Ashwini Medical Store (Anand) and Apex Multispeciality & Trauma Center (Bharuch) with a total bed capacity of 490 beds, approved bed capacity of 445 beds and operational bed capacity of 340 beds.

Here are the key details of the Gujarat Kidney IPO: Gujarat Kidney IPO lot size, price band The public offering will be available at a price band of ₹108-114 per equity share, with a lot size of 128 shares. Therefore, investors can bid for a minimum of 128 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,592. A retail investor may bid for a maximum of 13 lots, or 1,664 shares, amounting to ₹1,89,696. Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment date, listing date The public offering will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, December 26, 2025, with shares expected to be credited to demat accounts on Monday, December 29, 2025. Shares of Gujarat Kidney are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Gujarat Kidney IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime is the registrar of the issue. Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager. Gujarat Kidney IPO objective According to the red herring propectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹77 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad, ₹12.40 crore for part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired “Ashwini Medical Centre,” and ₹10.78 crore for acquisition of additional shareholding in its subsidiary "Harmony Medicare" at Bharuch. Additionally, the company will utilise ₹30.09 crore for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, ₹6.82 crore for buying robotics equipment for its Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality hospital in Vadodara, and ₹1.2 crore for repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for unidentified acquisition and general corporate purposes.