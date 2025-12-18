Shyam Dhani Inds IPO opens Dec 22; GMP 50%: Check price band, key dates

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,80,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 4,000 shares.

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Shyam Dhani Industries were trading at ₹105, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹35 or 50 per cent against the upper end of the price band of ₹65 to ₹70.

Established in 1995, Shyam Dhani Industries is an ISO-certified manufacturer, exporter, wholesaler, and supplier of Premium Spices, Spices Powder, Whole Spices, etc. The company trades a range of grocery products like Black Salt, Rock Salt, Rice, Poha, Kasuri Methi, and a variety of Herbs and seasonings, including Organo, Peri Peri, Chilli Flakes, Mixed Herbs, Onion Flakes, and Tomato Powder. It processes 163 varieties of spices under the brand name “Shyam". The company operates a manufacturing unit in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 26, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Monday, December 29. Shyam Dhani shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Holani Consultants is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO objective