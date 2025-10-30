Groww sets IPO price band at ₹95-100; check key dates, GMP, objective

Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the Indian online investment platform, Groww, has set the price band for its Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the Indian online investment platform, Groww, has set the price band for its initial public offer (IPO) in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The mainline offer is a book build issue of ₹6,632.3 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 106 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million equity shares aggregating to ₹5,572.3 crore.

Peak VI Partners Investments, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI, Kauffman Fellows Fund, Alkeon Innovation Master Fund, Propel Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III are among the investors participating in the OFS.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent for retail investors and not more than 10 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). ALSO READ | Orkla India vs Studds Accessories vs Lenskart IPO: Where to put your money? Founded in 2017, Groww is a fintech platform that offers retail investors a direct-to-customer (D2C) digital gateway for wealth creation across a range of financial products. The company enables users to invest in mutual funds, equities, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and US stocks through its easy-to-use platform. Its mobile app enjoys strong popularity, particularly among mutual fund investors. In addition, Groww provides value-added features such as margin trading (MTF), algorithmic trading, new fund offers (NFOs), and various credit solutions.

Here are the key details of Groww IPO: Groww IPO key dates According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, and close on Friday, November 7, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, November 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 10, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Groww IPO lot size The lot size for an application is 150 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹15,000 to bid for one lot or 150 shares at the upper end price, and in multiples thereafter.

Groww IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. Groww IPO objective According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹152.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, and ₹225 crore for brand building and performance marketing activities. Additionally, ₹205 crore will be used for investment in one of its material subsidiaries, GCS, an NBFC, for augmenting its capital base, and ₹167.5 crore for investment in another subsidiary, GIT, for funding its MTF business. The remaining funds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.