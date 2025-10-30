Home / Markets / IPO / Studds Accessories IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Studds Accessories IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Ahead of its IPO, Studds Accessories raised ₹137 crore from 9 institutional investors via an anchor book on October 29

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Studds Accessories IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, a two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, opens for public subscription on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The mainline offering comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.8 million equity shares aggregating to ₹455.5 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Studds Accessories raised ₹137 crore from 9 institutional investors via an anchor book on October 29. The company allocated 2.33 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹557 to ₹585.
 
Marquee institutional investors participating in the anchor round include HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Edelweiss MF, ITI MF, Kedaraa Capital Public Markets Fund I, Carnelian India Amritkaal Fund, Pinebridge India Equity Fund, and Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Studds Accessories IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi believe the issue is fully priced and assigned a 'Subscribe - Long term' rating to the issue. "At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/E of 28.5x to its FY26 annualised earnings and market cap of ₹ 23,021 million post issue of equity shares," the brokerage said.
 
According to the brokerage, the company benefits from advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strong design and development capabilities, complemented by highly vertically integrated operations that span the entire production value chain. Additionally, Studds has a strong nationwide presence and an expanding global reach, supported by a wide distribution network and backed by several key domestic and international quality accreditations.  ALSO READ | Studds Accessories IPO: Long-term growth, premium push; should you apply?

Studds Accessories IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹638, up ₹53 or 9 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here are the key details of the Studds Accessories IPO:

Studds Accessories IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Monday, November 3, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Studds Accessories IPO lot size

Studds Accessories has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹557 to ₹585 per share. The lot size for an application is 25 shares.

Studds Accessories IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are acting as book-running lead managers.

Studds Accessories IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by existing shareholders.

Stock Market IPOs IPO market IPO GMP IPO REVIEW Markets

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

