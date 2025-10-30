Studds Accessories IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Marquee institutional investors participating in the anchor round include HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Edelweiss MF, ITI MF, Kedaraa Capital Public Markets Fund I, Carnelian India Amritkaal Fund, Pinebridge India Equity Fund, and Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

According to the brokerage, the company benefits from advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strong design and development capabilities, complemented by highly vertically integrated operations that span the entire production value chain. Additionally, Studds has a strong nationwide presence and an expanding global reach, supported by a wide distribution network and backed by several key domestic and international quality accreditations.

Analysts at Anand Rathi believe the issue is fully priced and assigned a 'Subscribe - Long term' rating to the issue. "At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/E of 28.5x to its FY26 annualised earnings and market cap of ₹ 23,021 million post issue of equity shares," the brokerage said.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹638, up ₹53 or 9 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of the Studds Accessories IPO:

Studds Accessories IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Monday, November 3, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Studds Accessories IPO lot size

Studds Accessories has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹557 to ₹585 per share. The lot size for an application is 25 shares.