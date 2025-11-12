Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 8% premium in pre-listing on NSE, 6% on BSE

Groww Share Price Listing LIVE: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, is set to make its market debut on Wednesday, with its shares scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE following the successful completion of its ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The much-watched listing comes after a solid institutional response and strong anchor investor participation. However, sentiment in the grey market has cooled in recent sessions, pointing to a subdued debut. According to market trackers, Groww’s unlisted shares were trading around ₹105 apiece in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of just ₹45, or roughly 5 per cent over the issue price of ₹100. This marks a sharp correction from the ₹16.50 premium quoted on November 11, suggesting a tempering of investor enthusiasm ahead of the listing.

If the current trend sustains, Groww’s stock may open near ₹105, offering investors a modest listing gain. Analysts, however, caution against reading too much into grey market signals, noting that they are unofficial and unregulated indicators and may not accurately predict actual listing performance.

Groww IPO details

Groww IPO comprised a fresh issue of 106 million equity shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million shares by promoters and investors, amounting to ₹5,572.3 crore. The price band was set at ₹95–100 per share , with a lot size of 150 shares.

Data from the BSE show that the The fintech platform attracted an impressive roster of anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, which collectively invested ₹2,984 crore. While the initial response from retail investors was tepid, subscription gained momentum toward the close of the issue period.Data from the BSE show that the IPO was subscribed 17.6 times overall , driven by strong institutional demand. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category 14.20 times, and the retail investor portion 9.43 times. The basis of allotment was finalized on Monday, November 10, 2025, during which the company set the issue price at ₹100 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, as those funds will accrue to the selling shareholders post-tax and other adjustments. However, the proceeds from the fresh issue, Groww said, will be deployed toward cloud infrastructure expansion, brand building, and performance marketing initiatives. Funds will also support investments in subsidiaries — GCS, the company’s NBFC arm, to bolster its capital base, and GIT, which operates its margin trading facility business. Additionally, the company plans to allocate resources for strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.