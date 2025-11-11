Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Will investors' money grow with Groww IPO listing? Here's what GMP hints at

Will investors' money grow with Groww IPO listing? Here's what GMP hints at

Groww IPO Listing: Shares of Groww are set to make their D-Street debut tomorrow, November 12, 2025. Here's what the latest grey market premium (GMP) hints at regarding the tentative listing

Groww IPO listing

Groww | Photo: Company logo

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Groww IPO Listing Forecast: With the share allotment for Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww — now complete, all eyes are on the fintech firm’s stock market debut this Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
 
The Bengaluru-based company’s initial public offering (IPO), one of the largest in 2025, garnered ₹6,632.30 crore from investors.

Will investors’ wealth grow with Groww’s listing?

While Groww’s IPO attracted strong institutional participation and solid anchor backing, the recent cooling in grey market sentiment suggests a tempered debut may be on the cards.
 
Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Groww were quoted around ₹104 apiece, reflecting a marginal grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4, or 4 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. This is sharply lower than the ₹16.50 premium seen on November 11, signalling cooling sentiment as listing day nears.  ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you should know 
 
That said, if the current GMP holds, Groww’s shares could open near ₹104, offering investors a modest listing gain. However, analysts caution that grey market premiums (GMPs) are informal, unregulated, and often unreliable as predictors of actual listing performance.

Also Read

Groww

Groww IPO subscribed 18x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Groww

Groww IPO subscribed 17.6x on strong demand from institutional investors

initial public offering, IPO

IPO Calendar: 5 issues to raise ₹10,000-cr next week; Lenskart debut eyed

Groww IPO

Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Stock broking-related stocks such as Angel One, 5Paisa Capital and Motilal Oswal can decline up to 18%, while Nuvama Wealth can rally up to 13%, suggest tech charts.

Trading strategy in Angel One, other stock brokers ahead of Groww IPO debut

A glance at Groww IPO details

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of 106 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million shares by promoters and existing shareholders worth ₹5,572.30 crore. The price band was fixed at ₹95–100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares.
 
The fintech major attracted strong anchor participation, with marquee global investors such as the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley collectively investing ₹2,984 crore.
 
Initially, the issue saw tepid demand, but investor interest picked up sharply towards the close of the subscription window. Data from the BSE show the issue was subscribed 17.60 times overall, driven largely by institutional participation. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 14.20 times, and the retail portion 9.43 times.  ALSO READ | Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens Nov 12: GMP at 15%; 5 key risks you should know
  Notably, Groww will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion, as these will accrue to the selling shareholders after adjusting for taxes and related expenses.
 
Funds raised through the fresh issue, the company said, will be utilised for expenditure on cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing, investment in its material subsidiaries — GCS (its NBFC arm) to strengthen its capital base, and GIT for its margin trading facility (MTF) business — as well as for potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 

More From This Section

Tenneco Clean Air IPO

Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens Nov 12: GMP at 15%; 5 key risks you should know

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO opens: Analysts bet on long term prospects; apply?

Lenskart

Lenskart lists flat after volatile debut; valuation debate lingers

IPO Subscription

Pine Labs IPO sees 54% subscription on second day, retail demand strong

initial public offering, IPO

Workmates Core2Cloud sets ₹200-204 price band for ₹69.8 crore IPO

Topics : Groww IPOs IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO market IPO allotment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon