Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Demerged commercial vehicle arm to list on NSE, BSE today

Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE Updates: The demerged Commercial Vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors is set to list on the exchanges on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The demerged entity will start trading as Tata Motors Ltd.
Following the approvals from exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, Tata Motors had informed in an exchange filing this week that its CV business will list on Wednesday. The listing comes after its current listed company began trading, excluding the commercial vehicle business. The listed company now trades as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
Tata Motors CV will be India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with a presence across segments ranging from small cargo vehicles to M&HCVs as well. The demerged entity will also include the recently acquired Iveco Group NV, whose integration is likely to be completed by the financial year 2027.
Tata Motors announced the demerger of its CV business into a separate listed entity back in 2003. The PV business of Tata Motors will announce its earnings for the July-September quarter for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Friday, November 14.
8:40 AM
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Why top Indian firms are taking demerger route
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Conglomerates are often valued at a “conglomerate discount”, typically 15-30 per cent lower than the combined worth of their individual businesses, because of complex structures and unclear capital allocation. By splitting into focused units, these companies aim to remove that discount and give investors a clearer picture of each business’s performance. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: How will passive funds respond to CV arm demerger?
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Nuvama Institutional Equities does not expect TMPV business to be excluded from the Nifty 50 and Sensex in their respective reviews. The CV business, however, is expected to be removed from the indices a few days after listing, typically three trading sessions. With regards to the MSCI & FTSE Indices, the brokerage said that TMPV will be maintained in the indices with revised free float market-capitilsation. It added that the they also do not expect the demerged CV entity to be deleted from MSCI or FTSE indices. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and announced a 1:1 share entitlement, meaning an existing Tata Motors shareholder will receive one share in the new CV company for each Tata Motors share they hold – in effect leaving total ownership unchanged but split across two tradable stocks. The aim the company stated was to let each business pursue its own strategy, capital allocation and valuation. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Key things every investors should know before listing
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: According to the exchange filing, the demerger scheme became effective on October 1, 2025, with July 1, 2025, set as the appointed date. The company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive shares in the newly formed entity. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Tata Motors CV Share price LIVE: Tata Motors CV shares are set to debut today. Stay tuned for live updates.
