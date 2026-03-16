GSP Crop Science IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

GSP Crop Science IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of The initial public offering (IPO) of GSP Crop Science , an agrochemical company, opens for public subscription today, March 16, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹400 crore through its mainline issue comprising a fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares.

Ahead of its IPO, the company raised ₹120 crore from two anchor investors on March 13. The company has allotted 3.75 million shares to anchor investors at the upper end at the price of ₹304 to ₹320 per share. Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC and Shine Star Build Cap participated in the anchor round, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP On Monday, the unlisted shares of GSP Crop Science were trading flat at ₹320, the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. GSP Crop Science IPO review According to SBI Securities, the second half of the fiscal year is seasonally weak for crop protection chemical manufacturers, and the current rise in raw material and freight costs due to the Middle East war is likely to impact performance in Q4FY26. Additionally, the 2026 monsoon is likely to be weaker than last year due to the possible development of El Niño conditions, which could impact the acreage and the resultant demand for insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

READ | Innovision IPO extended to Mar 17: Check price band, subscription, GMP "At the upper price band of the issue price of ₹320, the IPO is valued at 18.3x FY25 P/E, which is at a premium to peers that are domestic market focused," the brokerage said in its note. Hence, it assigned a 'Neutral' rating and would like to monitor the company's performance for a few quarters post-listing. Here are the key details of the GSP Crop Science IPO: GSP Crop Science IPO key dates The subscription window for the issue will close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Friday, March 20. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Tuesday, March 24.