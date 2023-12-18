Home / Markets / IPO / India Shelter IPO allotment: How to check status and refund process?

India Shelter IPO allotment: How to check status and refund process?

The investors who applied for the issue can check India Shelter IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, and on the website of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE

The shares of India Shelter are available at a premium of Rs 168 in the grey market on Monday
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status: The India Shelter Finance initial public offering (IPO) share allotment is likely to be finalised today, December 18 (Monday).

The investors who applied for the issue can check India Shelter IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, and on the website of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India Shelter IPO: What is the price band?

The Rs 1,200 crore worth India Shelter Finance IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.62 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 81 lakh equity shares, aggregating Rs 400 crore.

India Shelter Finance IPO: When did it open for subscription?

The IPO of India Shelter Finance opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15. The Indian Shelter IPO has been subscribed 36.62 times.

ALSO READ: Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

India Shelter Finance IPO: Who is the registrar?

The company appointed Kfin Technologies Limited as the official registrar of the public offer.

India Shelter IPO: What is the cost of shares available in the grey market?

The shares of India Shelter are available at a premium of Rs 168 in the grey market on Monday.

India Shelter IPO: How will the company initiate the refund process?

The number of shares allotted can be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process on December 19 (Tuesday) for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. The India Shelter IPO listing date is scheduled for December 20 (Wednesday)

Below are the steps to check the India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status:

-Visit the registrar's, Kfin Technologies, website link (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/)

-Choose the company name, "India Shelter Finance Corporation" in the "Select IPO" dropbox

-Select one of the three options to check the status: Application no, demat account, or PAN

-Enter the details as per the option selected

-Enter captcha and click "Submit"

-Your India Shelter IPO allotment status will appear on the screen

ALSO READ: Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

Below are the steps to check the the India Shelter IPO allotment status on the BSE website

-Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - India Shelter IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

-Under "Issue Type", select "Equity"

-Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under "Issue name"

-Enter PAN or application number

-Click "I am not a Robot" to confirm your identity

-Click "Submit" button

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Check IPL 2024 auction date, timings, live streaming and channels details

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

Azad Engineering IPO opens on Dec 20, price band set at Rs 499-524 a share

Cryogenic tank maker Inox India IPO subscribed 2.78 times on debut

DOMS Industries IPO receives 15.16 times subscription on day two of offer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOInitial coin offeringsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)IPOsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story