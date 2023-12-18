Home / Markets / IPO / Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

The shares of Suraj Estate Ltd are available at a premium of Rs 70 in the grey market on Monday, which is Rs 14 higher from its weekend GMP of Rs 56

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited opened on Monday and will remain open till Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Suraj Estate Ltd IPO: What is the price band of the IPO?

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per equity share. The company aims to raise Rs 400 crore from its initial offer.

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd IPO: What is the cost of shares available in the grey market?

The shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available for trade in the grey market. The shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available at a premium of Rs 70 in the grey market on Monday, which is Rs 14 higher than its weekend GMP of Rs 56.

Suraj Estate Ltd IPO: What is the lot size?

A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the IPO will comprise 41 company shares. Due to the T+3 listing rule, the most likely date for share allocation is December 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Azad Engineering IPO opens on Dec 20, price band set at Rs 499-524 a share

Suraj Estate IPO: What is the bidding period?

The Suraj Estate Developers Limited IPO will be open for bidding from December 18 (Monday) and will conclude on December 20 (Wednesday). The bidding is likely to take place between 10 am to 5 pm.

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: What is the subscription status?

By 10:27 am on Monday, the public issue had been subscribed 0.05 times, and its retail portion had been subscribed 0.10 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion of the public offer has been subscribed 0.01 times.

Suraj Estate IPO: Who is the registrar?

The company has appointed Link Intime India Private Limited as official registrar of the public offer. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE, and the likely date for share listing is December 26, 2023.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

