Investors subscribe Deepak Builders IPO 12 times offer size on day 2

The initial public offer of engineering and construction company Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd got subscribed 12 times on the second day of share sale on Tuesday.

The Rs 260 crore initial share sale received bids for 10,75,78,932 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The non-institutional investors part got subscribed 17.39 times while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 15.93 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.08 times subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd received 4.12 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday.