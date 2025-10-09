LG Electronics India IPO sees record ₹4.4 trn bids, subscribed 54 times

LG Electronics India’s (LGEIL) Rs 11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) turned out to be a blockbuster, attracting bids worth Rs 4.4 trillion — the most for an IPO since 2020. The share sale saw 54 times more demand than the shares on offer, with the quota meant for institutional investors garnering 151 times subscription. The retail and high net worth individual portions of the IPO were subscribed 3.4 times and 22 times, respectively.

Record-breaking response for large IPOs

For IPOs of more than Rs 10,000 crore that have hit the market since 2020, LG’s IPO set a new record. Previously, HDB Financial Services’ Rs 12,500-crore IPO held the record for the highest bids in this category at Rs 1.61 trillion.

A day before its IPO opened, LG had raised Rs 3,420 crore from anchor investors, which included marquee names such as the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and global asset managers including BlackRock. Eighth-largest Indian IPO sees strong global participation The IPO — the eighth biggest in the domestic market — was entirely an offer for sale by the South Korea-based parent, which divested 15 per cent of its stake. This is the first time LG has opted to list anywhere outside its home market. LG’s decision to pursue an India IPO came close on the heels of Hyundai Motor India’s listing.

The South Korean automaker’s Rs 27,869-crore IPO last year was India’s largest, but it drew a lukewarm response with total bids of less than Rs 50,000 crore and 2.4 times subscription. Valuation and market positioning In the IPO, LG’s Indian arm was valued at about Rs 77,400 crore, lower than the Rs 1.2 trillion that was quoted in media reports at the time of filing its offer document. Analysts said the strong demand for LG’s IPO was driven by attractive valuations relative to its peers. “LGEIL’s IPO is priced at a forward P/E of around 35x, lower than most listed branded consumer companies in India. With FY2025 ROE at 45 per cent, it outperforms all peers in the home appliances and consumer electronics segment, and exceeds the return profile of most FMCG companies,” wrote analyst Devi Subhakesan of Investory, who publishes on Smartkarma.