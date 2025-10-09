Home / Markets / IPO / LG Electronics India IPO sees record ₹4.4 trn bids, subscribed 54 times

LG Electronics India IPO sees record ₹4.4 trn bids, subscribed 54 times

LG's Rs 11,607-crore IPO drew record demand from investors, making it the most subscribed large-cap issue since 2020, with strong institutional and HNI interest

LG Electronics
In the IPO, LG’s Indian arm was valued at about Rs 77,400 crore, lower than the Rs 1.2 trillion that was quoted in media reports at the time of filing its offer document. (Image: Bloomberg)
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LG Electronics India’s (LGEIL) Rs 11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) turned out to be a blockbuster, attracting bids worth Rs 4.4 trillion — the most for an IPO since 2020. The share sale saw 54 times more demand than the shares on offer, with the quota meant for institutional investors garnering 151 times subscription. The retail and high net worth individual portions of the IPO were subscribed 3.4 times and 22 times, respectively.
 
Record-breaking response for large IPOs
 
For IPOs of more than Rs 10,000 crore that have hit the market since 2020, LG’s IPO set a new record. Previously, HDB Financial Services’ Rs 12,500-crore IPO held the record for the highest bids in this category at Rs 1.61 trillion.
 
A day before its IPO opened, LG had raised Rs 3,420 crore from anchor investors, which included marquee names such as the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and global asset managers including BlackRock.
 
Eighth-largest Indian IPO sees strong global participation
 
The IPO — the eighth biggest in the domestic market — was entirely an offer for sale by the South Korea-based parent, which divested 15 per cent of its stake. This is the first time LG has opted to list anywhere outside its home market. LG’s decision to pursue an India IPO came close on the heels of Hyundai Motor India’s listing.
 
The South Korean automaker’s Rs 27,869-crore IPO last year was India’s largest, but it drew a lukewarm response with total bids of less than Rs 50,000 crore and 2.4 times subscription.
 
Valuation and market positioning
 
In the IPO, LG’s Indian arm was valued at about Rs 77,400 crore, lower than the Rs 1.2 trillion that was quoted in media reports at the time of filing its offer document.
 
Analysts said the strong demand for LG’s IPO was driven by attractive valuations relative to its peers.
 
“LGEIL’s IPO is priced at a forward P/E of around 35x, lower than most listed branded consumer companies in India. With FY2025 ROE at 45 per cent, it outperforms all peers in the home appliances and consumer electronics segment, and exceeds the return profile of most FMCG companies,” wrote analyst Devi Subhakesan of Investory, who publishes on Smartkarma.
 
Competitive landscape and growth outlook
 
LG competes with Voltas, Havells, Godrej, Blue Star, Haier, Whirlpool, Philips, Samsung, and Sony. Within India, it is the second-largest appliance and electronics maker after Samsung.
 
For FY25, LG reported a net profit of Rs 2,203 crore on revenue of Rs 24,631 crore.
 
“Given the sector’s strong growth potential, coupled with LGEIL’s market leadership and brand strength, the company is well positioned for robust growth. Consequently, the stock is expected to trade at multiples in line with or at a premium to peers. Supporting this outlook, the grey market premium — reflecting unofficial pre-listing demand — stands above Rs 300, indicating a potential 30 per cent listing gain,” Subhakesan added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara HSBC Life IPO opens Oct 10: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens for bidding: Here's all you should know

Rubicon Research IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, reviews, key dates here

Subscribed to Tata Capital IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Are QIBs emerging as the new messiah of India's primary market?

Topics :LG ElectronicsMarkets Newsinitial public offering IPOIPO market

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story