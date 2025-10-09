LG Electronics IPO demand soars on Day 3; subscription tops 5x, GMP at 27%
SI Reporter New Delhi
The Indian arm of South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics Inc., which plans to raise ₹11,607.01 crore through the IPO, has received an encouraging response from investors. As of the latest update, the issue has been subscribed over five times, led largely by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs). Interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors has also remained healthy, with both categories subscribing more than two times their respective quotas. Meanwhile, the grey market sentiment around the maiden share sale of LG Electronics India remained firm as the company’s initial public offering (IPO) entered the final day of subscription on Thursday, October 9.
Market sentiment has been further supported by brokerage recommendations, with several analysts maintaining a positive stance and advising investors to subscribe to the LG Electronics India IPO
From the latest grey market premium (GMP) and subscription status to the tentative allotment schedule, here are the key details of the LG Electronics IPO on Day 3 of its subscription window:
LG Electronics IPO latest subscription status
Offered at a price band of ₹1080-1140, and lot size of 13 shares, the public issue has received bids for 38,35,05,772 shares against 7,13,34,320 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 5.38 times till 11:57 AM on Thursday, October 9.
LG Electronics IPO GMP today
Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of LG Electronics were exchanging hands at around ₹1,450 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹310 per share or nearly 27.19 per cent over the upper price band of ₹1,140.
LG Electronics IPO review
Brokerage firms are largely upbeat on the public offering. Analysts at ICICI Securities, SBI Securities, and Anand Rathi Research Team have recommended investors to subscribe to the LG Electronics IPO. READ MORE
LG Electronics IPO allotment date, listing date
As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment of LG Electronics IPO shares is likely to get finalized on Friday, October 10. The successful allottees can expect the company’s shares to be credited into their demat accounts tentatively by Monday, October 13.
About LG Electronics India
LG Electronics India is a leading manufacturer and seller of home appliances and consumer electronics, catering to both B2C and B2B customers in domestic and international markets. The company operates through two primary business divisions: (i) the Home Appliances and Air Solutions segment, offering a wide range of products including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water purifiers, dishwashers, microwave ovens, air purifiers, and compressors; and (ii) the Home Entertainment segment, comprising televisions, monitors, interactive displays, and information systems.
