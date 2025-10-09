Home / Markets / IPO / Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

The company aims to grow its revenue from these businesses to 30.94 billion rupees by fiscal year 2027

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing
SAEL is in the process of filing its draft prospectus for the IPO and is yet to finalise the amount it intends to raise, the sources said. (Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Norwegian state-owned fund Norfund has pumped $20 million into India's SAEL Industries Ltd, taking its total investment to $130 million ahead of the renewable energy firm's planned initial public offering, according to a document. 
Norfund has invested the amount through compulsorily convertible preference shares, like the previous transactions, and they will be converted into equity once SAEL is listed on Indian exchanges, two sources familiar with the move said. 
The funds will be invested in clean energy projects the Indian company has won through bidding. 
SAEL's clean energy portfolio includes 8.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects (operational and in the pipeline), 3.5 GW of solar module manufacturing and over 165 megawatts of agri-waste-to-energy capacity with 11 biomass power plants across Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. 
The company will invest 82 billion rupees to establish an integrated 5 GW solar cell and 5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 
SAEL is in the process of filing its draft prospectus for the IPO and is yet to finalise the amount it intends to raise, the sources said.
SAEL's revenue from its biomass and independent-power-production business nearly doubled to 6.87 billion rupees in fiscal 2025 from fiscal 2023. 
The company aims to grow its revenue from these businesses to 30.94 billion rupees by fiscal year 2027. 
Norfund and SAEL did not respond to Reuters' inquiry seeking comments on the transaction.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LG Electronics India IPO sees record ₹4.4 trn bids, subscribed 54 times

Canara HSBC Life IPO opens Oct 10: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

LG Electronics IPO demand soars on Day 3; subscription tops 5x, GMP at 27%

Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens for bidding: Here's all you should know

Rubicon Research IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, reviews, key dates here

Topics :IPOStock Market NewsMarketsAnchor investors

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story