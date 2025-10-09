Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

Norwegian state-owned fund Norfund has pumped $20 million into India's SAEL Industries Ltd, taking its total investment to $130 million ahead of the renewable energy firm's planned initial public offering, according to a document.

Norfund has invested the amount through compulsorily convertible preference shares, like the previous transactions, and they will be converted into equity once SAEL is listed on Indian exchanges, two sources familiar with the move said.

The funds will be invested in clean energy projects the Indian company has won through bidding.

SAEL's clean energy portfolio includes 8.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects (operational and in the pipeline), 3.5 GW of solar module manufacturing and over 165 megawatts of agri-waste-to-energy capacity with 11 biomass power plants across Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.