IPO Calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 new issues, no listings scheduled

IPO Calendar: Following a relatively quiet week, the Indian primary market activity is expected to remain modest next week, from Monday, October 27, 2025, to Friday, October 31, 2025. Only one mainboard issue is scheduled to open for public subscription, while two new public issues will open for bidding in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) segment. No listings are scheduled during the week.

Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:

Orkla India IPO

Orkla India , parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, October 31, 2025. It is an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,667.54 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 3. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on November 6, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹695 to ₹730. KFin Technologies is the issue registrar. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

In the SME segment, Jayesh Logistics and Game Changers Texfab will open for public subscription on October 27 and 28, respectively. Jayesh Logistics IPO ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Nifty to snap six-day run-up; Sensex slips 400 pts; Metals shine; SMIDs fall Jayesh Logistics IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Monday, October 27, 2025, and close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The ₹28.63 crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares. Jayesh Logistics IPO will be available for subscription at a price band of ₹116-122 apiece, and a lot size of 1,000 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of two lots or 2,000 shares, with the minimum amount required at ₹2,44,400. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.