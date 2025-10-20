Midwest IPO subscribed 88x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Midwest IPO: The basis of allotment of Midwest, a quartz processing company, is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 20, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public subscription on Friday, October 17, 2025, and received a solid response from investors.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Midwest IPO was subscribed 87.9 times, receiving bids for 273.98 million equity shares against 3.11 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 168.07 times the reserved quota. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 139.87 per cent, and the retail investors portion at 24.26 times.

Once the allotment process is complete, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, or through Kfin Technologies, the registrar handling the issue. Steps to check Midwest IPO allotment status on BSE: Go to the official BSE website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

From the Issue Type dropdown menu, choose 'Equity'

Select 'Midwest' from the list of IPOs available

Enter your Application Number or your PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the Captcha verification as shown on the page

Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check Midwest IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status page - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Click on any of the available links on the page

From the “Select IPO” dropdown, choose 'Midwest'

Enter your PAN/Application Number/Demat Account Number

Complete the captcha as shown

Click the submit button to check your allotment status Midwest IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Midwest were trading at ₹1,166 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹101 or 9.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065, in the grey market.