ARCIL set to go public as Sebi clears IPO plan of India's oldest ARC

US-based Avenue Capital Group and State Bank of India (SBI)-promoted Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO). Once listed, ARCIL will become the first asset reconstruction company (ARC) in the country to be publicly traded.

Avenue Capital, through its unit Avenue India Resurgence Pte Ltd, holds 69.73 per cent in ARCIL, while SBI owns 19.95 per cent. Other investors include Lathe Investment Pte Ltd, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, and South Indian Bank.

Offer for sale by promoters and investors

The proposed IPO is structured as an offer for sale (OFS), under which 105.46 million shares will be sold by the promoters and other investors.