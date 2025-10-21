Flipkart-backed Shadowfax gains regulatory approval for IPO in India

Sebi issued its observations on the company’s pre-filed draft during the week ended October 10.

Shadowfax had earlier submitted its draft red herring prospectus confidentially in July under Sebi’s pre-filing route, allowing the company to test investor interest and refine offering details without publicly disclosing sensitive business data. With regulatory clearance now in hand, Shadowfax is expected to file an updated draft prospectus in the coming days, according to sources.

The offering is expected to raise between ₹2,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore through a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The IPO could value the company at around ₹8,500 crore, according to sources. This represents a significant premium to its February 2025 funding round valuation of approximately ₹6,000 crore, reflecting investor confidence in the logistics sector’s growth prospects.

In its last fundraise in February 2025, the company raised primary and secondary capital at an approximate valuation of ₹6,000 crore.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards enhancing capacity, driving growth, and further investments in its network business, according to sources.