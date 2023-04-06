Home / Markets / IPO / IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 2.21 times on final day of offer

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 2.21 times on final day of offer

The offer comprised new shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 545 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 2.21 times on final day of offer

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies managed to garner 2.2 times subscription on the third and final day. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 3.6 times while the retail investor and wealthy investor portion remained undersubscribed -- at 84 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.

The electronic manufacturing services firm had raised Rs 389 crore from anchor investors, which included Nomura Trust, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Goldman Sachs and Neuberger Berman. The price band for the issue was between Rs 415 and Rs 436 per share. At the upper end, the company is valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Avalon’s Rs 865 crore IPO was the largest this calendar year. The offer comprised new shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 545 crore.

Topics :IPOIPOsinitial public offerings

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Also Read

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue

Go Digit General Insurance re-files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

ESAF SFB to refile IPO prospectus with Sebi; eyes listing in H2 of FY24

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story