Home / Markets / IPO / IRM Energy's Rs 545 crore IPO subscribed 27 times on last day of offer

IRM Energy's Rs 545 crore IPO subscribed 27 times on last day of offer

The Rs 545.40 crore-initial share sale received bids for 20,62,70,910 shares against 76,24,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of city gas distribution company IRM Energy was subscribed 27.05 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 545.40 crore-initial share sale received bids for 20,62,70,910 shares against 76,24,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 48.34 times while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 44.73 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 9.29 times.

The IPO was a fresh issue of up to 1.08 crore equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 480-505 a share.

IRM Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised over Rs 160 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 307.26 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for the development of the city gas distribution network at Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and Rs 135 crore for payment of debt.

Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

BOB Capital Markets and HDFC Bank were the managers to the offer.

IRM Energy provides piped natural gas and compressed natural gas. It has operations in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Adani-Total Gas to invest Rs 20k cr in 8-10 yrs to expand retail CNG line

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times on second day of subscription

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 1.71 times on first day of subscription

IRM Energy collects Rs 160 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Signature Global cuts net debt by 66% in last six months to Rs 370 crore

IRM Energy IPO to open on Oct 18, sets price band at Rs 480-505 per share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock Marketgas distributionIPOsInvestmentPersonal Finance

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story