Home / Markets / IPO / Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore

Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore

In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its maiden public offering

IPO, initial public offering
The company's IPO --comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 280 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) on Thursday said it is looking to raise Rs 450 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 23.

In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its maiden public offering.

The company's IPO --comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe -- is scheduled to conclude on September 25.

Of the fresh issuance, Rs 81 crore has been earmarked for marketing, brand building and advertising activities, Rs 45 crore for payment of debt and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2009 by Salunkhe, Jaro Education offers degree programs and certification programs in collaboration with its partner institutions.

As of March 2025, it has over 22 offices-cum-learning centres across major cities for offline learning, apart from 17 immersive tech studio set-ups in the campuses of various IIMs, and cater to a total of 36 partner institutions such as IITs, IIMs and premier global institutions like Swiss School of Management and Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. It offers 268 course offerings and programs of diverse domains  Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Systematix Corporate Services are book running lead managers while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's top used-car startups line up for IPOs worth over $1 billion

Investors subscribe to VMS TMT IPO over eight times its offer size on Day 1

Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Accel set for 28x return as Urban Company IPO values stake at ₹1,500 cr

Euro Pratik Sales IPO 43% subscribed on first day; retail portion at 33%

Topics :IPOinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story