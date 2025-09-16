Home / Markets / IPO / Euro Pratik Sales IPO 43% subscribed on first day; retail portion at 33%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO 43% subscribed on first day; retail portion at 33%

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 451.32 crore by promoters with no fresh issue component. The IPO will conclude on September 18

initial public offerings, IPO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a prominent player in the decorative wall panel industry, got subscribed 43 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 58,25,340 shares against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to the data.

The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 89 per cent, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 33 per cent subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 26 per cent.

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd on Monday garnered Rs 135 crore from anchor investors.

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 451.32 crore by promoters with no fresh issue component. The IPO will conclude on September 18.

The company's shares are available for subscription in the price band of Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share.

Euro Pratik has an extensive product range catering to both residential and commercial applications, which is predominantly sold under its flagship brands 'Euro Pratik' and Gloirio.

The company operates on an asset-light model - it outsources manufacturing to contract partners across South Korea, China, and the US.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The company's shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orkla India gets Sebi nod for IPO; parent of MTR Foods, Eastern Spices

Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 firms to get Sebi nod for IPOs

IFC set to earn multibagger gains from Tata Capital's $2 billion IPO

Over a dozen cos plan IPOs worth ₹10k cr amid policy push, liquidity boost

Sebi eases IPO dilution rules, extends MPS timeline to help big listings

Topics :IPOstock market tradingretail investor

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story