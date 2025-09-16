Euro Pratik Sales IPO 43% subscribed on first day; retail portion at 33%

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a prominent player in the decorative wall panel industry, got subscribed 43 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 58,25,340 shares against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to the data.

The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 89 per cent, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 33 per cent subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 26 per cent.

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd on Monday garnered Rs 135 crore from anchor investors.

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 451.32 crore by promoters with no fresh issue component. The IPO will conclude on September 18.